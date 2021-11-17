75 Diner names Pork Challenge Winner

The Rock County Pork Producers announced the name of the 2021 We Love Pork Challenge at a reception for all the participating restaurants on Monday, Nov. 15, at Take 16 Brewing Company.

The winner this year is Codie Deutsch and her team at 75 Diner.

Their winning pork dish, “The Morning Oinker,” featured hand-patties sausage drizzled with maple syrup, topped with brown-sugared bacon, shaved ham, American cheese and scrambled egg on grilled Texas toast. It was served with sides of homemade sausage gravy dipping sauce and hash browns.

Seven competing restaurants vied for the trophy, which was presented Monday night by Kevin Barnhart.

During the competition (Oct. 4 through Nov. 8) over 500 pork meals were served to diners throughout the county, and they selected “The Morning Oinker” as this year’s winner.

With support from the Rock County Pork Producers and the participating restaurants, 70 of those 500 pork meal diners received $10 dining gift cards.

Other participating restaurants include the Green Lantern in Hardwick, Hidden Hills Cafe in Hills, the Howling Dog Saloon, Springbrooke Events, Sterling’s Cafe and Vinnie’s Dang Fine Dine.