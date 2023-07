This year’s Rock County Fair features 94 4-H’ers bringing general projects to exhibit at the fair. At Monday afternoon’s entry day, the youth brought their projects to the 4-H exhibit building for judging and ribbon placings. Youth in grades 6 and above are eligible to earn a trip to exhibit their projects at the Minnesota State Fair. The exhibit hall opens to the public at 1 p.m.

