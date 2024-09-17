ITC to conduct aerial patrols of transmission lines

ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory, including Nobles and Rock counties, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1, weather permitting.

Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest.

These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC) requirement for maintenance and vegetation management.

The flights will include the inspection of vegetation in the vicinity of transmission structures, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment.

The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to facilitate accurate visual inspection of vegetation hazards.

This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the time frame listed above.