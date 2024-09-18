H-BC School Board

meets Aug. 26

Hills-Beaver Creek Dist. 671

Minutes

Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board met for its semi-monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Elementary School for walkthrough- 404 S 4th St, Beaver Creek, MN, then moved to Construction Site of New Elementary School- 510 Patriot Lane, Beaver Creek then meeting moved to the Secondary School District Board Room, 301 N Summit Avenue, Hills, MN.

Board members and Administration present were Bosch, Gehrke, Harnack, Helgeson, Rauk and Rozeboom. Superintendent Holthaus, Principal Kellenberger and Business Manager Rozeboom were also in attendance. Board member Uittenbogaard was absent.

Motion by Bosch, second by Rozeboom, and carried to approve the agenda.

Building Walkthroughs:

Elementary School - 404 S 4th St, Beaver Creek

New Elementary School - 510 Patriot Lane, Beaver Creek

Secondary School - 301 N Summit Ave, Hills

BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING REPORTS/UPDATES:

Personnel/Finance - 08/13/24

Motion by Harnack, second by Rauk, and carried to approve consent agenda:

-Minutes—08/12/2024

-Bills

-Student Activity Accounts Report - 7/31/24

-Treasurer Report - 7/31/24

-Secondary Principal Contract with Andrew Kellenbberger for the 2024-2025

and 2025-2026 School Years

-2024-2025 Concurrent Enrollment Program Agreement between Southwest

Minnesota State University and Hills-Beaver Creek School District.

Motion by Rozeboom, second by Harnack, and carried to approve Resolution for MSHSL Foundation Form B Grant form for Football Field AED.

Motion by Bosch, second by Helgeson, and carried to approve Donation Resolution: $250.00 from Ryan Bosch for Football Student Account

DISTRICT NON-ACTION ITEMS:

-Secondary Principal Report

-Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

AGENDA ITEMS FOR NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING:

DATES TO REMEMBER:

•Staff and Board Picnic 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 9

•Regular Board Meeting, Monday, September 23

Motion by Helgeson, second by Bosch, and carried to approve adjournment of meeting.

Time of Adjournment 8:37 p.m.

Tamara Rauk, Clerk

