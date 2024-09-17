Community Events Sept. 19, 2024

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

CoffeeBreak and StoryHour begins Oct. 1

Join us for CoffeeBreak beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 a.m. for our kickoff at the Luverne Christian Reformed Church at 605 North Estey Street. We meet each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to study the Bible. StoryHour is a fun program for children 3 years old through kindergarten where they enjoy playtime and Bible stories. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge, and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Starting Oct. 8, we will be studying the book of Galatians. Invite a friend or two on Oct. 1. For questions call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Census information is needed for preschoolers in the Luverne School District. Contact Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 to add your child’s name to the preschool census so that you will receive up-to-date mailings about activities that are offered for your preschool child(ren).

Funding for many programs is based on population, so an accurate census is important. The school district also uses the census for advance planning purposes.

Grades 5-6 Volleyball begins Sept. 30 and will meet for eight after school sessions. Fee is $30.

Parents with children ages 0-5 will enjoy pumpkin picking and painting and other activities at Fall Time Fun at the Purely Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Registration is required by Sept. 18. Fee is $10/child.

Women’s Volleyball meets on Wednesday nights starting on Oct. 2. Fee is $25, and registration is required by Sept. 25.

Register by Sept. 30 for Cardinal League Community Ed Basketball for grades 3-6. Fee is $50. (Participants grades 3-6 that want to travel out of town in addition to the local Cardinal League, should register for the Harrisburg League at www.bsybl.com by Sept. 30. Fees for Cardinal League registration will be covered once you are registered for the Harrisburg League).

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Friends of the Library fall book sale is Sept. 19-21 in the library basement. The sale begins at 10 a.m. each day and ends 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.