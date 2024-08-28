Community Events Aug. 29, 2024

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the township hall.

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available by calling 50-283-4529.

SATURDAY, AUG

County Tractor Ride Aug. 30

The 60-mile Rock County Tractor Ride will leave from Luverne City Park at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $30 including lunch. For more information call Rodger Ossenfort at 507-920-0036, Ken Voss at 507-220-7673, or Verlyn Van Batavia 507-227-0166.

Blue Mounds State Park offers programs

•Attend Mammal Mania from 2 to 3:3o p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, to see and touch some furs and skulls of the different mammals found at the Blue Mounds. Meet at the picnic area.

•Meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 31, for Creatures of the Night: Owls. From silent flight to night vision, owls have fascinated people for centuries with their incredible adaptations. Bring a chair, as seating is limited .

Nutrition for Seniors Sept. 5

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Luverne Optimist Club Fishing Derby Sept. 8

The Luverne Optimist Club will host its annual fishing derby from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Veterans’ Home pond in Luverne for ages 15 and younger accompanied by an adult. Food will be available and prizes will be awarded. Call Travis Pierce (220-5191) or Stan Steensma (227-0681) with questions.

Cade Thompson concert Sept. 11

Contemporary Christian music artist Cade Thompson will perform a back-to-school concert for area middle school and high school students at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Luverne school performing arts center. The event is free for all ages and includes a free light meal at 6 p.m. ahead of the concert. RSVPs are required at https://tinyurl.com/5d8uu2z8. The event is sponsored by Rock Ranch, Hills, and local donors. Call 507-220-5954 with questions.

Chamber/CVB golf scramble Sept. 16

The annual Chamber/CVB golf scramble is set for Sept. 16 (rain date Sept. 17). Tee times are 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., with registration a half hour before. Cost is $50 for 9 holes or $80 f0r 18 holes. To register a team or for more information, call 507-283-4061.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Watch for the Fall Community Ed Brochure in the Luverne Announcer on Labor Day weekend and available online Sept. 3. Registrations will be taken starting on Sept. 3.

New residents—census information needed for preschool children.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books of Tap -Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. first month of each month at Take 16. Librarian Calla Jarvie facilitates the 90-minute discussions.

•The Sept. 2: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.

Friends of the Library fall book sale is Sept. 19-21 in the library basement. The sale begins at 10 a.m. each day and ends 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.