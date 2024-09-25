Community Events

Meetings

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Mary Jane Brown Chapel. Anyone interested is welcome.

CoffeeBreak and StoryHour begins Oct. 1

Join us for CoffeeBreak beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 a.m. for our kickoff at the Luverne Christian Reformed Church at 605 North Estey Street. We meet each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to study the Bible. StoryHour is a fun program for children 3 years old through kindergarten where they enjoy playtime and Bible stories. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge, and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Starting Oct. 8, we will be studying the book of Galatians. Invite a friend or two on Oct. 1. For questions call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Nutrition for Seniors Oct. 3

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 & older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of Generations. Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Historical Society honors Jimmy Lovejoy

The Rock County Historical Society is hosting “The Lovejoy Legacy Project” to honor the work and life of Jimmy Lovejoy, an artist who got his start in Luverne. The project will run from Oct. 9-16. See the History Center Facebook page for dates, times, and events, as well as a registration form for art and photography classes taught by two of Lovejoy’s children who are also acclaimed artists.

Duff Dog Backyard Ultra Oct. 12

The Duff Dog Backyard Ultra will begin at 8 a.m. at Blue Mounds State Park Saturday, Oct. 12, for the 4.16-mile loop. If you finish the loop within an hour, you can start the next loop at the top of the next hour. See how many hours/loops you can complete. Set a personal goal! For more information and to register, go to ultrasignup.com Use coupon code “Rock County” and receive $40 off registration.

Game Plan 4 Hope celebration Oct. 13

Game Plan 4 Hope is celebrating its five-year anniversary from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Game Plan is a non-profit organization supporting individuals and families facing life-changing events.

At 4 p.m., a special testimonial will take place along with the announcement of Game Plan’s exciting expansion initiative.

RSVP by calling 605-743-4902 or email events@gameplan4hope.org.

The event will take place at the Game Plan 4 Hope Fieldhouse at 312 W. Third St., Hills.

Prayer service offered at St. John Lutheran Church Oct. 29

St. John Lutheran Church will host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, one week before Election Day. The 45-min service will feature patriotic hymns accompanied by Jane Cote, scripture readings and prayers. The focus will be to seek wisdom in voting, fair and peaceful elections and a united nation regardless of outcomes.

Open Prayer offered at Grace Lutheran Church Nov. 5

Grace Lutheran Church will host an open time of prayer on Election Day

from 4-7 p.m. The sanctuary will be open for a peaceful setting in which to pray. This time is open to the community as a place of peace and quiet. Please use the east entry by the church parking lot.

Annual Shred-It fundraiser is Nov. 9

St. Catherine’s annual Shred-It fundraiser will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Laundry Room at the corner of Main and Kniss. Any questions call 507-920-7599.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Grades 5-6 Volleyball begins Sept. 30 and will meet for eight after school sessions. Fee is $30.

Women’s Volleyball meets on Wednesday nights starting on Oct. 2. Fee is $25, and registration is required by Sept. 25.

Register by Sept. 30 for Cardinal League Community Ed Basketball for grades 3-6. Fee is $50. (Participants grades 3-6 that want to travel out of town in addition to the local Cardinal League, should register for the Harrisburg League at www.bsybl.com by Sept. 30. Fees for Cardinal League registration will be covered once you are registered for the Harrisburg League).

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are now able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat

the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour

class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne is: 4-hour classes – Oct. 7, Nov. 4, Dec. 9.

Create Social Media Content Without Panicking on Oct. 8 is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Attend from your home or office and receive unlimited support post-class from instructor Nickie Welsh. Fee is $20.

Participants, Grades 3 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay at Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs on Oct. 12. Fee is $40.

Participants, grades 9 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay when they Catch a Chicken on Oct. 12. Fee is $30.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.